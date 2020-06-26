Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who is currently dealing with the loss of his close friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has opened up on his untimely demise. Sandip said he is upset by people's distasteful comments, the blame game that ensued and the endless speculations around his friend's death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Here's more on what he said.

Details 'A lot of drama was created out of his death'

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sandip revealed that he received phone calls and messages from self-professed "powerful people," who complained that they were not "invited" to Sushant's funeral. Sushant's last rites were held on June 15 in Mumbai. "People created a drama out of his death...I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people?" he asked.

Quote Sandip said he was hurt by people's reactions

Sandip added that actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda arrived at the funeral despite the rains. "They did not need invitation for a funeral...More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing," he stated.

Details 'No one is thinking what his family is going through'

Soon after the news of Sushant's demise broke, angry fans, fellow celebrities as well as the media resorted to a blame game, where they targeted Bollywood bigwigs for the nepotism and bullying in the film industry. Reacting to this, Sandip opined that people are channelizing their anger in the wrong manner. "No one is thinking what family is going through," he said.

On speculations Sandip also slammed speculations around Sushant's death

Meanwhile, there have been endless speculations surrounding Sushant's demise. Many alleged he faced a boycott by major production companies, while others said he was suffering financially. However, Sandip has dismissed these speculations as mere "assumptions". He said that despite being an industry outsider, Sushant had worked with various major production banners and renowned directors like Abhishek Kapoor (Kai Po Che, Kedarnath).

Quote Sandip urged people to support Sushant's family

Sandip urged people to pray for Sushant's soul. He requested everyone to understand his family's grief and leave them alone. "Many people messaged me that we are not sending our kids to Mumbai for acting. People are scared, we need to inspire them," he added.

Instagram Post Earlier, Sandip shared this post in remembrance of his friend

Film Sandip, Sushant were set to make their first film together

Sandip also revealed that he and Sushant were all set to make their first film together. Titled Vande Bharatam, the film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, would have marked Sandip's debut directorial venture. He has now vowed to complete the film as a tribute to his late friend. "It will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions," Sandip said.

Instagram Post Here is Sandip's post

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The star of films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, Sushant will soon be seen in Dil Bechara, which will now remain his final film. It is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help