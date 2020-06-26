-
26 Jun 2020
People complained they weren't 'invited' for Sushant's funeral: Sandip
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who is currently dealing with the loss of his close friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has opened up on his untimely demise.
Sandip said he is upset by people's distasteful comments, the blame game that ensued and the endless speculations around his friend's death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.
Here's more on what he said.
-
In this article'A lot of drama was created out of his death' Sandip said he was hurt by people's reactions 'No one is thinking what his family is going through' Sandip also slammed speculations around Sushant's death Sandip urged people to support Sushant's family Earlier, Sandip shared this post in remembrance of his friend Sandip, Sushant were set to make their first film together Here is Sandip's post Sushant passed away on June 14 If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
Details
'A lot of drama was created out of his death'
-
In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sandip revealed that he received phone calls and messages from self-professed "powerful people," who complained that they were not "invited" to Sushant's funeral.
Sushant's last rites were held on June 15 in Mumbai.
"People created a drama out of his death...I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people?" he asked.
-
Quote
Sandip said he was hurt by people's reactions
-
Sandip added that actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda arrived at the funeral despite the rains. "They did not need invitation for a funeral...More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing," he stated.
-
Details
'No one is thinking what his family is going through'
-
Soon after the news of Sushant's demise broke, angry fans, fellow celebrities as well as the media resorted to a blame game, where they targeted Bollywood bigwigs for the nepotism and bullying in the film industry.
Reacting to this, Sandip opined that people are channelizing their anger in the wrong manner. "No one is thinking what family is going through," he said.
-
On speculations
Sandip also slammed speculations around Sushant's death
-
Meanwhile, there have been endless speculations surrounding Sushant's demise. Many alleged he faced a boycott by major production companies, while others said he was suffering financially.
However, Sandip has dismissed these speculations as mere "assumptions".
He said that despite being an industry outsider, Sushant had worked with various major production banners and renowned directors like Abhishek Kapoor (Kai Po Che, Kedarnath).
-
Quote
Sandip urged people to support Sushant's family
-
Sandip urged people to pray for Sushant's soul. He requested everyone to understand his family's grief and leave them alone. "Many people messaged me that we are not sending our kids to Mumbai for acting. People are scared, we need to inspire them," he added.
-
Instagram Post
Earlier, Sandip shared this post in remembrance of his friend
-
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
A post shared by officialsandipssingh on
-
Film
Sandip, Sushant were set to make their first film together
-
Sandip also revealed that he and Sushant were all set to make their first film together.
Titled Vande Bharatam, the film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, would have marked Sandip's debut directorial venture. He has now vowed to complete the film as a tribute to his late friend.
"It will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions," Sandip said.
-
Instagram Post
Here is Sandip's post
-
You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️
A post shared by officialsandipssingh on
-
Demise
Sushant passed away on June 14
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The star of films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, Sushant will soon be seen in Dil Bechara, which will now remain his final film. It is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
-
Suicide helpline
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors; their number is 18602662345.