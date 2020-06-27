Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sent a legal notice to his estranged wife Aaliya (aka Anjana Anand Kishor Pandey) for alleged defamation. Earlier, Aaliya had served a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in May. Notably, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 11 years and have two children, a daughter named Shaura and son Yaani. Here are more details on this.

Context Aaliya had accused Nawazuddin's family of torturing her

After she served the legal notice, Aaliya made several serious allegations against Nawazuddin and his family. She accused her in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her. She alleged that Nawzuddin's brother, Shamas even hit her. In a media interaction, Aaliya also revealed that Nawazuddin was involved in extramarital affairs. "I've been bearing a lot for too many years," she had said.

Quote I never got the respect that a wife deserves: Aaliya

"I never got the respect that a wife deserves, never in front of others, never in person...Everyone respects their wife. I have been suffering this since years, one should not be insulted so much that the person starts feeling suffocated," Aaliya had said.

Notice Nawazuddin replied to Aaliya's notice on May 19

Subsequently, Nawazuddin's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh informed The Indian Express that, contrary to Aaliya's claims, the actor had replied to her divorce notice on May 19, i.e., within the 15 days' stipulated period, in accordance with the legal procedures. In his notice, Nawazuddin has reportedly accused Aaliya of engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation, and slander of character.

Details Nawazuddin's lawyer rubbished Aaliya's allegations

Meanwhile, in recent media interactions, Aaliya claimed that she has been unable to pay her children's school fees as Nawazuddin has stopped sending her monthly allowance. However, the actor's lawyer has denied the allegation. He said that Nawazuddin has been paying all the monthly installments, adding that they have attached necessary payment details and screenshots to support their claims.

Statement The notice requires Aaliya to issue a written clarification

Adnan also claimed that a significant amount was sent to Aaliya before the lockdown to ensure that all expenses of their children are taken care of. He alleged that she has been defaming Nawazuddin through a "well-thought slander campaign." In the legal notice, they have asked Aaliya to stop making defamatory comments and also sought a written clarification for her claims, the lawyer informed.

Quote Good that you have finally spoken, responded Aaliya

Responding to Nawazuddin's notice, Aaliya tweeted, "Good that you have finally spoken. Do await my reply. I will have no reasons to now hold back any actions as sought to be initiated against you personally, by me."

Twitter Post Here is her tweet