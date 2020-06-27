Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family will set up a foundation called Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF), to support individuals aspiring to work in the fields of cinema, science, and sports - three subjects that were extremely close to his heart. Furthermore, his childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial. Sushant died by suicide earlier this month. Here's more on this.

"To honor his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports," the family recently announced in a statement.

The family further revealed that Sushant's childhood home, situated in Patna's Rajiv Nagar, will be turned into a memorial for his fans. It will house the late actor's personal belongings including his favorite books, his beloved telescope (Meade 14" LX-600, worth Rs. 55 lakh), a flight simulator, and other such items. For the unversed, Sushant was a huge science buff and an amateur astronomer.

The late actor's family also mentioned that his accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will be maintained as "legacy accounts" to keep his memories alive. Notably, Sushant's Instagram handle has witnessed a gain of nearly 5 million followers after his demise.

Sushant's family, who lovingly called him Gulshan, penned in their statement, "He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family." "He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans," they added.

"We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again...His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled," the statement further read.

Earlier, Sushant's team launched a website called Self Musing to celebrate his life and work. The website features a collection of his thoughts and wishes, that he always wanted his fans to know about. "We are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world," the team said while making the announcement. You can visit the website here: selfmusing.com.

Sushant will return to our screens one last time with his final film Dil Bechara. Directed by his close friend Mukesh Chhabra, the coming-of-age romantic drama also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced. Meanwhile, a police investigation is currently underway.

