The Mumbai Police on Saturday interrogated Shanoo Sharma, a noted casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF), in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, the police had sought copies of Sushant's contract with YRF. Notably, cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in his death case. Sushant died by suicide earlier this month. Here are more details on this.

Details Shanoo arrived at the Bandra police station on Saturday

Shanoo was spotted visiting the Bandra police station on Saturday afternoon after she was summoned by the police. "Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, is being questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9). Further, representatives of some more production companies are also likely to be called for questioning in the next few days.

Information Who is Shanoo Sharma?

Shanoo is a popular casting director, known for introducing Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor to YRF. With Sushant, she had worked on two YRF movies, viz. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015).

Other updates On Friday, two former employees of YRF were summoned

Earlier on Friday, the police also reportedly questioned two former senior employees of YRF, i.e., Ashish Singh, former Vice President of Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil. Both of them were signatories on the contract that Sushant had signed with the production banner in 2012. The police had sought Sushant's contract with YRF to determine whether professional issues were a cause behind his depression.

Complaint Earlier, a complaint was filed against Aditya Chopra and others

Notably, many had alleged that Sushant faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars. A complaint was also filed against YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra and other Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala, in this regard. The matter is due for hearing on July 3.

Investigation The police has questioned nearly 25 persons so far

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned nearly 25 persons, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, and publicist Rohini Iyer in connection with the case.

Demise Sushant died by suicide on June 14

Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Information His final film will be out next month

Sushant will return to our screens one last time with his final film Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the coming-of-age romantic drama also stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

