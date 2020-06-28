Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has triggered discussions around pertinent issues like nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the film fraternity. Now, the late actor's cousin, Niraj Kumar Bablu, has shared they feel that he was facing some pressure from Bollywood. He said this in reaction to producer Sandip Ssingh's claims that Sushant shared good relations with Karan Johar and other Bollywood bigwigs. Here's more.

Context Many alleged Sushant faced issues in film industry

Since Sushant's demise, many came forward to allege that he faced a boycott from major production companies such as Yash Raj Films and that he lost some of his movies to other stars. In fact, a complaint was also filed against Bollywood bigwigs in this regard. However, his close friend and producer Sandip recently said that the actor was not suffering professionally.

Details 'We definitely feel there was pressure from Bollywood'

Now, Sushant's cousin Niraj has said, "We definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn't have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated (sic)." Notably, celebrities like filmmaker Shekhar Kapur hinted that Sushant was struggling professionally. "We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation," Niraj told ANI.

Statement The family is waiting for the investigation to be over

Meanwhile, a police investigation into Sushant's death is currently underway. Niraj said that they won't pay heed to speculations, adding that they would wait for the investigation to be concluded before taking any action. "We as a family don't want to interfere in it (the investigation), once all the aspects comes out, we will see what needs to be done (sic)," he said.

Quote 'The police will have to put the puzzle together'

"Police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death. Someone may speak what they want to, but we are going with police investigation...If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truth from the investigation, police won't accept it," Niraj added.

On CBI probe Niraj said they might demand a CBI probe

Many, including fellow celebrities like Shekhar Suman and fans of the late actor, have demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. Reacting to this, Niraj said they would first wait for the outcome of the Mumbai Police's investigation, and if they feel the need, they would demand a CBI probe. "If we feel the need, we will definitely demand a CBI probe," he said.

Demise Sushant died by suicide on June 14

Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Investigation Mumbai police has interrogated 25 persons in the case

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and some personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they questioned nearly 25 persons, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, among others.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help