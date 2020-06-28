FilMe, a brand new offline film distribution startup, is looking to help filmmakers and producers reach a currently inaccessible set of audience. It offers a new way of viewing films and doesn't look to disrupt existing film distribution systems such as online streaming, or satellite, or video-on-demand services. It recently acquired the rights of films like Angrezi Medium and Bala, among others. Here's more.

Details How exactly does it work?

FilMe plans to offer its services to smartphone users in the form of a business card-sized form factor. Movies are embedded on a microchip on the FilMe card and they can be viewed on mobile phones even without an internet connection. The company is also reportedly building an online offering mode, which will be rolled out at a later stage.

Information And, what about the pricing?

To watch content using FilMe, one does require internet connection, any third-party app, or a pre-paid subscription. The company is planning to offer three films to its consumers for a price of Rs. 49.

Films FilMe's initial line-up features these movies

The initial line-up of its offline collection includes movies like Homi Adajania's comedy Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Imtiaz Ali's romantic film Love Aaj Kal, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree, Made In China, and Social Media Murder Society. FilMe is set to start its operations in the market towards the end of the ongoing lockdown phase.

Statement FilMe's founder called the tech 'DVD for smartphones'

Talking about the innovation, FilMe's founder Abhishek Shukla said in a statement, "We have developed this technology keeping the end consumer in mind. There is no learning curve and is immediately ready to use." Terming the technology as "DVD for smartphones", Shukla said that it is for those consumers who prefer personal entertainment without having to pay for a subscription of multiple OTT platforms.

Do you know? FilMe plans to sell its retail cards across India

FilMe plans to make its retail cards available across India through mobile retail stores, electronic superstores, cafes, stationery stores, dedicated booths in shopping malls, train and metro stations, as well as departmental stores.

Timing Non-theatrical film viewing is becoming the new normal