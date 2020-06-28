This Sunday, Taapsee Pannu is not in a good mood. In a series of furious tweets, the actor informed that she has received an electricity bill of a whopping Rs. 36,000 for the month of June. The amount is nearly 10 times her usual monthly bill. She further revealed that she even got a bill of Rs. 8,600 for an unused apartment. Here's more.

Taapsee also shared pictures of her electricity bills from the Adani Electricity company. Her odd set of bills showed the following amounts: Rs. 4,390 (for April), Rs. 3,850 (May), and Rs. 36,000 (June). Taapsee wondered what all new appliances she has brought into the house to get such an "insane" bill. "What kind of power are you charging us for," Taapsee asked the company.

The actor went on to share the electricity bills of her unused apartment. The bills showed the following amounts: Rs. 570 (for March), Rs. 730 (April), and Rs. 8,640 (May). Yes, we repeat, for an unused apartment! Sharing the details, Taapsee joked that someone might have been sneaking into the property without her knowledge. "I'm worried...you have helped us uncover the reality," she tweeted.

Even though the electricity company did send her a redressal link, when Taapsee tried to register a complaint, the link did not allow her access. "So a quick response issued but permission not issued! Matlab is this some kind of besti (insult) link," she inquired.

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GeBQUSJaft — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Fans and fellow celebrities seemed both shocked and amused at Taapsee's trouble. Indirectly praising Taapsee, a user joked that the charges are based on her film collections. Actor Pulkit Samrat shared his own plight, revealing that he himself got a bill of Rs. 30,000. "Kya mazaak hai," he commented. Meanwhile, Taapsee's Badla director Sujoy Ghosh observed that she got a lot of "electric smiles".

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad. The film received decent reviews and her performance was praised by critics and audiences alike. She now has several movies lined up, including mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, a remake of German classic Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

