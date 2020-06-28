Swara Bhasker, who never shies away from commenting on issues concerning women and portraying herself as a righteous feminist, is now facing the wrath of netizens for all wrong reasons, thanks to her new web series Rasbhari. The unhappy audience took to social media to criticize the show's allegedly irresponsible and vulgar content and questioned the actor's stance on feminism. Here's more on this.

Rasbhari, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, tells the story of Shanu (Swara), an English teacher in Meerut, fantasized by her students, their parents, and almost every man in the town. The show has been written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. It also features Ayushmaan Saxena, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli, and Chitranjan Tripathi.

Netizens called the show's content insensitive and slammed Swara for being a part of it despite her real-life talks about feminism. A certain user tweeted, "You are disgusting person Swara and your movie is even more disgusting (sic)." "If this is what feminism means to you, then maybe you need to flip the pages of some good dictionary and educate yourself," said another.

Earlier, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi criticized the show. Joshi said he was saddened by the series' "irresponsible" content, particularly mentioning a scene where a girl could be seen dancing in front of some men. "Creators and audience need to seriously rethink freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in the desperate need for entertainment," he tweeted.

