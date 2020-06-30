Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that some of his staff members have contracted coronavirus. The concerned staff members were immediately quarantined and taken to a medical facility with help from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 55-year-old actor added. He also informed that he and other family members have tested negative. Here are more details on this.

Details His mother will undergo the COVID-19 test today

Aamir, however, added that his mother, Zeenat Hussain, will undergo the COVID-19 test today. He asked fans to pray for her safety. In his statement, posted on social media on Tuesday, he expressed gratitude towards BMC and the Kokilaben Hospital, where all of them were tested. Notably, Aamir resides at his Mumbai residence with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, and daughter Ira.

Statement Big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, Aamir said

Aamir appreciated BMC for taking care of his staff and for fumigating and sterilizing their residential society. "I would... like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional, and caring manner in which they helped us, (sic)" he wrote. "And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses, and staff there. They were very caring and professional, (sic)" he concluded.

Twitter Post You can read Aamir's statement here

Similar news Earlier, KJo and Boney Kapoor's staff members had tested positive

Earlier, three people who worked at the house of producer Boney Kapoor had tested positive for the disease. Furthermore, two of filmmaker Karan Johar's domestic helps were also diagnosed with the deadly virus. "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt...that we can defeat this virus," Karan said in a statement.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected more than 1 crore, globally