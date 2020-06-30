As movie theaters remain shuttered in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a strange cat-and-mouse chase has ensued between cinema chains and digital streaming platforms. Just a day after seven major Bollywood films opted to go digital, cinema chains have confirmed that two highly-anticipated films, viz. Kabir Khan's 83 and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi will be released on the big screen. Here's more on this.

Details 'Sooryavanshi' books Diwali slot, '83' out on Christmas

Major cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Wave Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas on Tuesday tweeted that both these films will get a festive release. It was revealed that while Sooryavanshi will have a Diwali release, 83 will hit the theaters around Christmas, a slot earlier reserved by Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha. However, there still remains little clarity as to when theaters will be reopened.

Details Reliance Entertainment CEO confirmed the development

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar also confirmed the development. He said that they are committed to bring these movies to theaters when the government allows and the audiences feel safe to return to movie halls. "Yes, both Sooryavanshi and 83 are confirmed for Diwali and Christmas, respectively...We feel and we hope that by Diwali and Christmas, the situation will be normal," he said.

Twitter Post Mark your calendars, says INOX

Mark your calendars!



We are getting ready to bring you Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas THIS YEAR!! pic.twitter.com/bzPh8w4aqS — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 30, 2020

'Sooryavanshi' What is 'Sooryavanshi' all about?

Earlier set to be released in March, Sooryavanshi was one of the first major films to be delayed due to the pandemic. The fourth and latest film in Rohit Shetty's popular cop universe, it stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles as DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

'83' A bit about Kabir Khan's '83'

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports drama based on Team India's maiden Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the then-captain of the Indian team. Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, and Amrita Puri are also part of the ensemble cast.

Digital releases Meanwhile, seven films are set to go digital

On Monday, Disney + Hotstar announced the release of seven much-awaited films on the streaming service. They include Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, late Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu-starrer comedy movie Lootcase.

Controversy Snubbed during announcement, Vidyut and Kunal slammed Hotstar

However, what was supposed to be a merry announcement turned into a controversy. Both Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal took to Twitter to highlight how their films were sidelined by the OTT platform. The two were also not invited for the virtual announcement event, that was attended by Ajay, Akshay, Abhishek, and Alia Bhatt. "At least, give us an equal playing field," said Kunal.

Information Earlier, theater chains had objected to digital releases