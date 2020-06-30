Sanjana Sanghi, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, was on Tuesday questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with his death. She was seen arriving at the Bandra Police station earlier today to record her statement. The cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in his death case. Sushant passed away earlier this month. Here's more.

Details Earlier, 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra was also questioned

Before Sanjana, Sushant's close friend and the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra was also questioned by the police. That apart, the police also sought copies of Sushant's contract with leading production company Yash Raj Films (YRF). Furthermore, they also recently questioned YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, and two former senior employees of YRF, i.e., Ashish Singh and Ashish Patil.

Investigation The police has interrogated nearly 25 people so far

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has reportedly recovered some medical prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression, and personal diaries from the late actor's home. Further, they have questioned nearly 25 people, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, and publicist Rohini Iyer in connection with the case.

Allegations Many hinted at Sushant's professional issues

Many, including Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, had alleged that Sushant faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars. A complaint was also filed against Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala, in this regard. The matter is due for hearing on July 3.

Statement Sanjana posted many emotional messages for Sushant

Separately, Sanjana has been posting emotional messages in remembrance of Sushant, since his death. In one of her posts, she penned, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be."

Quote She called the upcoming film their 'labor of love'

In an emotional video, Sanjana also narrated how Sushant helped and supported her as she worked on her debut movie. She shared, "After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face... we were supposed to finally watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet."

Film 'Dil Bechara' will premiere on Hotstar on July 24

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama, based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the film. It is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Notably, The Fault in Our Stars was also adapted into an eponymous 2014 Hollywood movie.

Demands 'Let's not make it about the size of the screen'

However, a lot of fans expressed discontentment with the makers' decision to release the movie digitally. They have been demanding a theatrical release for it. Even actor Diljit Dosanjh also called for a theatrical release for Dil Bechara. Addressing these demands, Sanjana said, "Let's not make it about the size of the screen... Let's instead make it about the size of our hearts."

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help