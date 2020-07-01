Rap star Kanye West has congratulated wife Kim Kardashian West on Twitter for becoming a billionaire. "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the 43-year-old singer tweeted. Kim's wealth recently shot up to a billion dollars after beauty giant COTY bought a major stake in her KKW Beauty company. Here's more on this.

Deal Kim Kardashian sold a 20% stake for $200 million

Kim sold a 20% stake in her beauty brand to COTY for $200 million, a deal that has valued her makeup business at a whopping $1 billion. The company, which started in 2017, deals with beauty products like lip gloss, body foundation, and perfume. The 39-year-old reality TV star will continue to remain the creative force behind KKW Beauty, COTY said in a statement.

Details You've weathered the craziest storms: Kanye

In his tweet, Kanye said Kim has "weathered the craziest storms." "Now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life," he wrote. He went on to attach a picture of a green tomato, a tomatillo, a cherry tomato, some lavender and other flowers, all arranged together on ground.

Twitter Post "We love you so much"

We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Backlash However, he faced undue criticism for the tweet

However, Kanye's tweet (or the timing of it) did not sit well with many, who deemed it irresponsible and unfair to celebrate such a huge amount of money as millions of people face unemployment in the US amid the ongoing pandemic. "Billionaire being a measure of success when black people are dying, the world is burning and the economy failing. Okay," wrote one user.

Twitter Post His tweet was termed as "tone-deaf" too!

kanye has to be an extra type of detached to congratulate his wife for becoming a billionaire during a pandemic where so many people have lost their jobs/are working for scraps and in the middle of a black upheaval when she built her whole empire on stealing from Black people 💀 — ann marie lastrassi stan account 🌺🦇 (@SpookyAnarchist) June 30, 2020

Statement Meanwhile, Kim is looking forward to the future