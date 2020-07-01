Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to bring more regional representation to the world television. The 37-year-old actor and producer has signed an ambitious multimillion dollar TV deal with Amazon, according to a report in Variety. She was recently part of a meeting with Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke, which led to the new deal. Here are more details on this.

Details We're thrilled to collaborate with Priyanka: Salke

Salke told Variety that she and Priyanka bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling, adding that she is excited to partner with her. "Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She is a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come," she said.

Details Amazon looking to widen its reach in India

Obviously, Amazon Studios is looking to widen its reach in the Indian market with the said deal with Priyanka. In fact, as per a report, the studio is expected to clock 17 million (1.7 crore) subscribers in the country this year, just a little behind market leader Disney + Hotstar, which currently has 18 million subscribers.

Information Amid the pandemic, streaming business is on the rise

As more and more people stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services are witnessing tremendous growth. Reportedly, Amazon's Prime Video witnessed a 67% growth in its subscribers in India. Similarly, rival Netflix enjoyed a growth of 65% in its subscribers' tally.

Statement Amazon is such a great partner, said Priyanka

Priyanka stated that she is striving to tell women-led stories and work with creators from around the world to bring more diversity to global television. She added that, "Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global." The producer said she is excited to experiment with a range of regional languages with the deal.

Post She also shared the news on Instagram

Priyanka also shared the news with her fans on Instagram. She said that she has always been driven to create great content, irrespective of linguistic and geographical boundaries. "As a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives," she shared in her post.

Instagram Post Here is Priyanka's post

Other projects Priyanka already has two Amazon projects lined up

Meanwhile, Priyanka already has two television projects with Amazon lined up. She is executive-producing an unscripted Amazon Prime Video series along with husband Nick Jonas. The show is based on the Indian pre-wedding ceremony of 'Sangeet'. She will also star in an Amazon series titled Citadel, directed by Russo Brothers and co-starring popular Scottish actor Richard Madden (of Game of Thrones fame).

