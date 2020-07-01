-
Sushant's brother-in-law launches 'Nepometer' to fight nepotism in Bollywood
Written bySagar Malik
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has announced the launch of Nepometer, a platform that will provide rating for movies and television shows based on how nepotistic or independent the cast and crew is.
Sushant's demise has reignited debates and discussions around the prevailing issues of nepotism, favoritism, and bullying in the entertainment fraternity.
The actor passed away last month.
The platform was announced recently
As per Vishal, the platform has been launched in loving memory of Sushant. The details of what the platform is about were revealed through a tweet.
"Fight Bollywood Nepotism with information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the Nepometer is high, then it's time to boycott Bollywood nepotism, (sic)" the tweet mentioned.
"In memory of Sushant"
Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5— vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020
Many alleged Sushant suffered due to nepotism
It has been alleged that Sushant, an industry "outsider", faced professional problems due to Bollywood's prevalent issues of nepotism and favoritism.
Many, including Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, have alleged that the actor faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars.
The Mumbai Police is also probing a potential "professional rivalry" angle in Sushant's death case.
A complaint was also filed against Bollywood bigwigs
In fact, a complaint was also filed against Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala, for allegedly boycotting Sushant. The matter is due for hearing on July 3.
Many stars were subjected to online bullying
It is imperative to note that many prominent celebrities, especially star kids like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha were subjected to online bullying and hate messages, after Sushant's tragic demise.
Some of these celebrities either deactivated their social media handles or turned off comments.
Karan Johar also unfollowed most actors on Twitter, after receiving backlash.
Meanwhile, Sushant's cousin said the actor was "pressurized"
On a related note, Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar recently said that the actor was being "pressurized". "We definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn't have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated (sic)," he shared.
Investigation
The Mumbai Police has questioned 28 persons
Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has questioned nearly 28 persons, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, and publicist Rohini Iyer.
On Tuesday, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, recorded her statement with the police.
The cops have now summoned director Shekhar Kapur for interrogation.
Sushant passed away on June 14
Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.
If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.