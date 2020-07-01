Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 07:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
While no amount of thanks can possibly do justice to the gratitude we owe to our doctors and the medical fraternity, we can still try our best.
And, that's exactly what your favorite film stars are doing this National Doctors' Day.
From cancer survivor Sonali Bendre to superstar Salman Khan, here's how Bollywood stars paid tribute to medical staff on the special day.
Superstar Salman Khan, who has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expressed gratitude to doctors on social media.
He tweeted, "It's Doctors' Day today, my heartfelt thank you to doctors for their dedication and sacrifices. Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! (sic)"
Actor Sonali Bendre hailed doctors for their commitment to fight against the pandemic. She shared on Instagram, "Let's honor these brave human beings who have been committed and dedicated to fight for us on the COVID-19 frontline."
To recall, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018. She underwent treatment in New York for some months, before returning to India in December that year.
Author/filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who has also battled cancer in the past, shared a heart-warming post as a tribute to doctors and nurses.
Sharing a picture with nurses from her last chemotherapy session in 2019, Tahira penned, "No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!"
Tahira was diagnosed with Stage-0 cancer in her right breast in 2018.
I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude!🙏 big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away! #doctorsday #doctors #nurses #healthcareworkers #earlybreastcancerdetection #earlybreastcancerawareness #nationaldoctorsday2020
A post shared by tahirakashyap on
Actor Zoa Morani, who recently battled COVID-19, took the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her.
Saying that medical staff are "made of steel," Zoa wrote, "So many doctors, nurses and hospital staff to thank today... Forever grateful for all your hard work and dedication to your practice."
Zoa recovered from the coronavirus in April.
Meanwhile, Preity Zinta said that the best way to thank doctors and healthcare workers is by wearing masks and staying safe. She wrote, "Actions always speak louder than words... Spread love and not the virus."
This year more than ever we need to appreciate & support our doctors & healthcare workers for their endless hours of hard work, dealing with stress & challenges as part of their job & staying away from their loved ones to serve the people in need. Thank you ♥️🙏 #NationalDoctorsDay ⚕️ #DoctorsDay #ThankYou3000
A post shared by madhuridixitnene on
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.