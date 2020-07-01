While no amount of thanks can possibly do justice to the gratitude we owe to our doctors and the medical fraternity, we can still try our best. And, that's exactly what your favorite film stars are doing this National Doctors' Day. From cancer survivor Sonali Bendre to superstar Salman Khan, here's how Bollywood stars paid tribute to medical staff on the special day.

Salman Salman called doctors 'strongest pillars of our country'

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been actively lending support to the nation's fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expressed gratitude to doctors on social media. He tweeted, "It's Doctors' Day today, my heartfelt thank you to doctors for their dedication and sacrifices. Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! (sic)"

Sonali Let's honor these brave humans, said cancer survivor Sonali

Actor Sonali Bendre hailed doctors for their commitment to fight against the pandemic. She shared on Instagram, "Let's honor these brave human beings who have been committed and dedicated to fight for us on the COVID-19 frontline." To recall, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018. She underwent treatment in New York for some months, before returning to India in December that year.

Tahira Tahira Kashyap posted a heartfelt note too

Author/filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who has also battled cancer in the past, shared a heart-warming post as a tribute to doctors and nurses. Sharing a picture with nurses from her last chemotherapy session in 2019, Tahira penned, "No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!" Tahira was diagnosed with Stage-0 cancer in her right breast in 2018.

Instagram Post Here is Tahira's post

Zoa Morani Zoa Morani said doctors are 'made of steel'

Actor Zoa Morani, who recently battled COVID-19, took the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her. Saying that medical staff are "made of steel," Zoa wrote, "So many doctors, nurses and hospital staff to thank today... Forever grateful for all your hard work and dedication to your practice." Zoa recovered from the coronavirus in April.

Quote Meanwhile, Preity Zinta urged everyone to stay safe