In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, many celebrities (read star kids) are coming forward to clarify their stance on privilege and nepotism in the industry. However, Saif Ali Khan, the son of noted actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer and former "Nawab" of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, believes that he himself has been a victim of nepotism. Cute, isn't it?

Interview Saif feels nepotism and camps are "different subjects"

While interacting with The New Indian Express, Saif said there exists a larger inequality in the country that needs to be addressed. He opined that nepotism, favoritism, and camps are "different subjects". "Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that," said the Nawab's son. He added he is happy to see "people from film institutes" come to forefront.

Details He disagreed with Kangana for calling KJo "flagbearer of nepotism"

To recall, actor Kangana Ranaut, an industry "outsider," had once called filmmaker Karan Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his own chat show Koffee With Karan. Saif was seated beside her. Reacting to this, Saif said he has no idea what Kangana was talking about. "The truth is always complicated. There's much more to it but people aren't interested in that," the actor said.

What he said Karan received flak because he is a 'large symbol': Saif

Saif also said that Karan has been receiving flak because he is a "large symbol" in the industry. Notably, Karan was brutally trolled and subjected to incessant online hate as fans sided with "outsiders" and called out certain filmmakers and actors for promoting nepotism, after Sushant's demise. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sonam Kapoor (all star kids) also received hate messages.

On Sushant About Sushant, Saif said he was talented and bright

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant, his co-star in upcoming film Dil Bechara, Saif stated the late actor was talented, good-looking and intellectual. He said, "I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was."

Information In fact, Saif admitted "talented actors often don't get opportunities"

In another recent interview, Saif said that talented actors often do not get opportunities in India that some privileged people do. It should be noted that Saif's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is also a film actor and starred opposite Sushant in her debut movie Kedarnath.

Criticism Earlier, Saif was criticized for his nepotism 'joke'

By calling himself a victim of nepotism, Saif has mocked those who have actually suffered. But this isn't the first time he did so. In 2017, along with Karan and actor Varun Dhawan, he infamously chanted the slogan "Nepotism rocks!" at an award show. After a row, he clarified through a letter, that "It's not something that I wrote or something believe in."

Information Many called out the industry after Sushant's demise

It is imperative to note that many celebrities have lately come forward to call out the industry's hypocrisy and unfairness. Raveena Tandon recently said that "mean girl groups" and "camps" do exist in Bollywood, while director Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of bullying him and sabotaging his career. Separately, Abhay Deol slammed Bollywood award shows for being biased.

Future? Bollywood still functioning the same way. Much ado about nothing?