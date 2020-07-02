The Mumbai Police has summoned Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for interrogation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. The director is reportedly required to record his statement in the next couple of days. Notably, the cops are actively probing a "professional rivalry" angle in his death case. Sushant passed away last month. Here are more details on this.

Details He will be questioned about Sushant's professional life

According to reports, Bhansali will be questioned about allegations that the late actor was suffering from depression as he had been forced to drop out of a number of films. Some reports even suggested that Sushant was initially offered two of Bhansali's films, viz. Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani, but he was eventually replaced by Ranveer Singh.

Complaint Earlier, a complaint was filed against Bhansali and others

Many, including Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, had alleged that Sushant faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars. A complaint was also filed against Bhansali and other Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala, in this regard. The matter is due for hearing on July 3.

Details Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Kapur may also be interrogated

As per a report in ABP News, actor Kangana Ranaut and film director Shekhar Kapur, who are not directly related to the case, but have been actively speaking up on Sushant, may also be called to give their statement to the police. Both Kangana and Shekhar have claimed that Sushant was suffering from some issues in professional life.

Investigation So far, Mumbai Police has questioned 28 people

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing investigation, the Mumbai Police has questioned nearly 28 people, including Sushant's family, housekeeper, cook, business manager, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and Yash Raj Films (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma. On Tuesday, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, recorded her statement.

Information The cops also sought Sushant's contract with YRF

The police also sought copies of Sushant's contract with YRF. Further, they recently questioned two former senior employees of the production company, Ashish Singh and Ashish Patil. To recall, Sushant worked in two YRF films, viz. Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015).

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

