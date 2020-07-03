Hi,
In a terrible piece of news, noted Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.
Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing problems.
Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she breathed her last at 1:52 am.
May her soul rest in peace.
In an illustrious career spanning decades, Khan worked with leading Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
She has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has won the National Film Award thrice, the most for any choreographer.
Last year, she worked with two most-talked-about movies — Kalank and Manikarnika.
She has also judged dance reality shows on TV like Nach Baliye.
