Saroj Khan, who brought unforgettable grandeur and grace to some of the best-known Bollywood dance sequences, passed away on Friday at the age of 71, bringing an end to an era. Khan, lovingly called "Masterji" by her colleagues in the industry, became an iconic figure in Bollywood over the past few decades. Here's how celebrities paid tribute to the legendary choreographer.

Actor Akshay Kumar said that Khan made dance look easy, adding that her passing is a huge loss to the fraternity. He tweeted, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace (sic)."

Prayers ..🙏🙏 .. हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत A post shared by amitabhbachchan on Jul 2, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who performed in various dance sequences choreographed by Khan, said she felt devastated by the loss of her friend and teacher. "Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family," Madhuri tweeted.

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called Khan the "most talented trend-setter choreographer of the film industry." He tweeted, "My condolences to her family members and admirers. We will miss you. RIP (sic)."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that the loss is immeasurable for the film industry and cinema lovers. He tweeted, "Having choreographed more than 2,000 songs, she (Khan) single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being choreographed by her in Aladin (2009 film). One tick off my bucketlist (sic)."

डान्स की मल्लिका #सरोजखान जी अलविदा।आपने कलाकारों को ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे हिन्दुस्तान को बहुत ख़ूबसूरती से सिखाया कि “इन्सान शरीर से नहीं, दिल और आत्मा से नाचता है”।आपके जाने से नृत्य की एक लय डगमगा जाएगी। मैं पर्सनली ना सिर्फ़ आपको बल्कि आपकी मीठी डांट को भी बहुत मिस करूँगा।🙏😥 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

R.I.P Saroj Khan Ma'am🙏 Your legacy lives on ❤️ Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/WlM088LYyj — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 3, 2020

