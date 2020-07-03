One of Bollywood's finest choreographers, Saroj Khan, fondly called "Masterji," passed away on Friday, at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest. Before Khan's health deteriorated last month, she remained pretty active on social media. In fact, in her last Instagram post, the legendary choreographer had paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a gem India lost too early.

Details What went wrong in your life, Khan had asked

Sharing a monochromatic picture of Sushant on June 14, the day he passed away, Khan shared that while she had never worked with the late actor, she met him many times and also admired his work. "What went wrong in your life? I am shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life," Khan had lamented in her post.

Post I loved you in all your movies, Khan added

Khan wished that Sushant would have spoken to an elder so that he could escape the troubling phase. "God bless your soul and I don't know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and strength to them to go through this time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you. RIP (sic)," she concluded.

Information Sushant died by suicide on June 14

Sushant, star of films like M.S. Dhoni and Chhichhore, died by suicide on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. He was only 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months. A police investigation into his death is currently underway.

Instagram Post You can view Khan's post here

Career Khan won a record three National Film Awards

Through her illustrious career spanning decades, Khan directed actors like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in popular songs like Hawa Hawai (Mr. India), Mere Haathon Me Nau Nau Choodiya (Chandni), Dhak Dhak (Beta), and Chane Ke Khet Me (Anjaam), among many others. Khan last choreographed for Karan Johar's 2019 movie Kalank. She won the National Film Award thrice, the most for any choreographer.

Tribute Bollywood stars remember their beloved 'masterji'

Tributes from fellow celebrities and fans have been pouring in, since the news of Khan's demise surfaced. Madhuri, the face of many popular songs choreographed by Khan, said that she felt devastated by the loss of her friend and teacher. Kareena Kapoor, whose famous song Yeh Ishq Haye was choreographed by Khan, penned," Love you master ji. Till we dance again. RIP (sic)."

Do you know? India lost many gems this year