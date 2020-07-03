There have been a few relationships in Bollywood as endearing as that of late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and actor Madhuri Dixit. As Khan breathed her last on Friday, we were reminded of the magic that the duo created on the screen with their many graceful dance numbers. Here's what Khan had recently said about Madhuri, whom she considered her favorite student.

Details Khan first directed Madhuri in 1987 film 'Uttar Dakshin'

Madhuri, who entered Bollywood in the 1980s, was first directed by Khan in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin. Over the course of the following 33 years, their songs gained immense popularity and their bond only grew stronger. Khan also directed Madhuri on hit songs like Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak (Beta), and Chane Ke Khet Me (Anjaam).

Details Madhuri is a perfect dancer, said Khan

In a recent media interaction and unfortunately one of her last, Khan talked fondly about Madhuri. She called her a "beautiful student". Khan revealed that Madhuri, who was trained in classical dance, faced some difficulty in adapting to the Bollywood style of dancing, but learned quickly. "We have enjoyed each other's dances. She's a perfect dancer," Khan said about Madhuri.

Details Madhuri rehearsed for 17 days for 'Ek Do Teen'

Khan added that Madhuri's life and career changed after the release of Tezaab, which carried the iconic song Ek Do Teen. She informed that the actor rehearsed for 17 days for the song, and would continue rehearsing even after Khan told her to leave. "She was very sincere and the results are for all to see," Khan proudly said.

Quote 'I don't see Madhuri in any actress today'

Asked if there could ever be someone as good as Madhuri in Bollywood, Khan had no qualms in saying that she did not feel so. She added that while she loves Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's dance styles, their styles are different from that of Madhuri. "I don't see Madhuri in any actress today," she said plainly.

Final song Madhuri was also part of Khan's final song

When asked what exactly makes Madhuri so special, Khan said that the actor is respectful and obedient. "We have been constantly in touch. She has always respected me. Madhuri always obeys. She never says 'I can't do'. She is an obedient student," Khan said. Notably, Madhuri was also a part of Tabaah Ho Gaye, the Kalank song that would remain Khan's final choreography project.

Demise Khan passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest

Khan passed away on Friday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. She was last month admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital and her condition deteriorated on Thursday. She was laid to rest at a cemetery in Malad by her family at 7 am. "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers," her family said in a statement.

Tweet Devastated by loss of my friend and guru: Madhuri

Remembering Khan, Madhuri said that she was devastated by the loss of her dear friend and teacher. She tweeted, "Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family (sic)."

Quote She taught me so much, Madhuri recalled

"I'm devastated and at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more," the actor said in another post.

Instagram Post Here is Madhuri's post