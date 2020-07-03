No prayer meet would be held for late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan due to the coronavirus situation, her family said in a statement. Previously, reports suggested that the family was planning to organize a prayer meet next week. In the statement, the family also expressed gratitude to those who paid respects. Khan passed away on Friday at age 71. Here's more on this.

Details 'Thank you for keeping her in your prayers'

In a statement posted to Khan's official Instagram account, her family said, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers." They added that when the pandemic subsides and normalcy returns, they would organize a meeting to celebrate the life of the noted choreographer. Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters, Sukaina and Hina.

Instagram Post Here is the official statement

Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan. 🙏 A post shared by sarojkhanofficial on Jul 3, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

Demise Khan passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest

Khan, fondly called "Masterji" by her colleagues and students, passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old. She was last month admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Her health deteriorated on Thursday. She was laid to rest this morning. Subsequently, celebrities and fans across India mourned her demise.

Career Khan last choreographed for 2019 movie 'Kalank'

Through her illustrious career spanning decades, Khan directed actors like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in popular songs like Hawa Hawai (Mr. India), Mere Haathon Me Nau Nau Choodiya (Chandni), Dhak Dhak (Beta), and Channe Ke Khet Me (Anjaam), among many others. Khan last choreographed for Karan Johar's 2019 movie Kalank. She won the National Film Award thrice, the most for any choreographer.

Tributes From Bachchan to Madhuri, stars paid tribute to Khan

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the industry's beloved dance teacher. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, and Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her. Madhuri said that she felt devastated by the loss of her dear friend and teacher. "The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you," she tweeted.

2020 India lost many gems this year