Sagar Malik
No prayer meet would be held for late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan due to the coronavirus situation, her family said in a statement.
Previously, reports suggested that the family was planning to organize a prayer meet next week.
In the statement, the family also expressed gratitude to those who paid respects.
Khan passed away on Friday at age 71.
In a statement posted to Khan's official Instagram account, her family said, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers."
They added that when the pandemic subsides and normalcy returns, they would organize a meeting to celebrate the life of the noted choreographer.
Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters, Sukaina and Hina.
Khan, fondly called "Masterji" by her colleagues and students, passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old.
She was last month admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Her health deteriorated on Thursday.
She was laid to rest this morning. Subsequently, celebrities and fans across India mourned her demise.
Through her illustrious career spanning decades, Khan directed actors like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in popular songs like Hawa Hawai (Mr. India), Mere Haathon Me Nau Nau Choodiya (Chandni), Dhak Dhak (Beta), and Channe Ke Khet Me (Anjaam), among many others.
Khan last choreographed for Karan Johar's 2019 movie Kalank.
She won the National Film Award thrice, the most for any choreographer.
Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the industry's beloved dance teacher.
Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, and Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her.
Madhuri said that she felt devastated by the loss of her dear friend and teacher. "The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you," she tweeted.
It has been a terrible year for the film fraternity.
Last month, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at age 34. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
Before that, the country mourned the loss of two of its most celebrated actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
Music composer and singer Wajid Khan (43) also recently passed away.
