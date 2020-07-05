American rapper Kanye West has announced his bid for the United States Presidential elections, scheduled to be held in November. West has been a vocal supporter for US President Donald Trump, who is also gunning for re-election later this year. After West's announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced his support for the 43-year-old rapper. Here are more details.

Details 'We must realize the promise of America by trusting God'

In a tweet, West wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." West has voiced support for Trump in the past, even sporting the 'Make America Great Again' hats. Elon Musk endorsed West on Twitter saying, "You have my full support!"

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Elections Deadline to add independents yet to pass in many states

It's unclear if West has filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots. According to Reuters, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states. West's bid for Presidency is presumably challenging Trump as the Republican nominee. If so, the rapper will rival against Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

History Not the first time West has announced run for Presidency

It also remains unclear if West's announcement is to be taken seriously considering that November 3 elections are just four months away. Notably, West has also made similar announcements in the past. West had declared his 2020 bid at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. At Fast Company's Innovation Festival last year, West said that he would run for President in 2024.

Information 'I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk'