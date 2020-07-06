Sushmita Sen and director Ram Madhvani have confirmed that their winning web series Aarya will soon be back for a second season. Based on the popular Dutch drama series Penoza, Aarya marks Sushmita's return to the screen after a hiatus of 10 years from Hindi cinema. The web show premiered on Disney + Hotstar on June 19. Here are more details on this.

Show What is 'Aarya' all about?

Aarya, the show evidently everyone is talking about, tells the story of Aarya Sareen (Sushmita), a mother of three, who struggles to manage their complicated family business of legal (as well as illegal) drugs, while also dealing with incessant police scrutiny, and protecting her children, after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, among others.

Information The show received rave reviews from all corners

Aarya has received rave reviews from critics as well as the viewers. The crime thriller is being praised for its gripping and fast-paced storytelling and the superb performances from the entire cast.

Announcement Madhvani wants the audience to 'wait for season two'

During a recent live session on Instagram, Sushmita asked Madhvani many questions that curious fans have been sending her about the series. While answering some of these questions, the director, who has previously helmed the 2016 National Award-winning movie Neerja, told the audience to "wait for season two." To recall, Aarya's first season ended on a cliffhanger, hinting at more trouble for the titular character.

Quote Here's what Madhvani said about 'Aarya' season 2

Talking about Aarya's character in the second season, Madhvani said, "She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants."

Statement Sushmita thanked audience for showering love

Meanwhile, Sushmita has been posting regular updates about Aarya, her digital debut. Thanking the audience for showering love, she wrote, "Thank you Ram Madhvani for making your Instagram live debut with me!!! Our conversation and its honesty is a progressive step, towards celebrating both the applause and the critical view of our audiences!!! It brings clarity to the thought and process behind the creativity!"