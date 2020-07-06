The trailer for Dil Bechara is now out! A romantic drama with a pinch of tragedy, the movie will now unfortunately remain the final piece of work starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who passed away last month. It is being seen by fans as a chance to celebrate the life and career of the beloved actor. Take a look.

Film It's a story of two people made for each other

Based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi), a young girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group. The two go on an emotional roller-coaster ride as they explore the experience of being alive and in love.

Quote Here is the official synopsis of the movie

"Dil Bechara is story of Kizie Basu and Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad-and-sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life," a statement read.

Trailer Sushant's charm stays with viewers even after trailer ends

In the trailer, Sushant is introduced as a carefree person, who just knows how to smile. He makes Kizie laugh with his jokes, makes her feel welcome in the support group, and holds her hands when she feels the most vulnerable. It looks like Sushant was made for this role. The avid reader that he was, he surely must have gulped down Green's novel.

Details 'Dil Bechara' also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi

Dil Bechara notably marks the directorial debut of famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It is also Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actor. She has previously featured in movies such as Rockstar, Fukrey Returns, and a number of TV commercials. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in an interesting cameo role. The film also stars Milind Gunaji and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Statement Sushant's love will guide as, Chhabra recently said

In an earlier statement, Chhabra said, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin." "He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it," the director added.

Quote Earlier, Chhabra penned an emotional tribute for Sushant

After Sushant's demise, Chhabra had said, "I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you."

Sanjana Sanjana also called the film their 'labor of love'

Meanwhile, Sanjana has been posting emotional posts in remembrance of her late co-star. In a video, she narrated how Sushant helped and supported her as they worked on the movie. She shared, "After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face...we were supposed to finally watch the film, our labour of love, together."

Release 'Dil Bechara' arrives on Hotstar on July 24

Dil Bechara was earlier slated to hit theaters on May 8 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the situation in mind, the makers eventually decided to release the film digitally. It is set to arrive on Disney-owned streaming platform Hotstar on July 24. The film will be available for free to everyone, as a tribute to Sushant.

Demise Sushant passed away last month