Coming up with a unique tribute, a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput named a star after him in his memory. The fan registered Sushant's name with an international star registry and shared a registration certificate on Twitter. Sushant, who passed away last month, was an amateur astronomer and would often gaze at the stars using his personal telescope. Here's more on this.

Quote May you continue to shine brightest, the fan tweeted

Raksha tweeted, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. Dizzy symbol, I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. May you continue to shine brightest."

Certificate A certificate has been doing the rounds on social media

A certificate from Star Register has been doing the rounds on social media. It reads, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25th 2020 as Sushant Singh Rajput . The name is permanently filed in the registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register (sic)."

Information What is Star Register all about?

Star Register is an Illinois, US-based company that lets you name stars after a person of your choice. The company reportedly charges $48 (Rs. 3,500) per certificate. The fan also clarified that they have not purchased the star, but only named it. "It was simply a small gesture to convey my love," they tweeted.

Message 'We love you to the moon and beyond'

A message at the bottom of the certificate read, "Sushant Singh Rajput. Although you will be missed dearly. you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark. desolate world (sic)." "We love you to the moon and beyond!," it added.

Interest Sushant loved astrophysics, and even owned a telescope

Sushant had an ardent interest in astrophysics and used to gaze at the stars with his personal telescope, a Meade 14" LX-600, worth Rs. 55 lakh. The telescope, which the late actor's family describes as one of his "most prized possessions," will soon be relocated from Mumbai to his home in Bihar, which will be turned into a memorial.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Information His final film will be out this month