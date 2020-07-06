Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian's family has issued a statement, urging people not to spread rumors and conspiracy theories about her death. They added that they are still trying to cope with the grave loss and need privacy to deal with the difficult situation. Disha, aged 28, died by suicide last month. Here's more on this.

Details 'We hope you all understand our pain'

In their statement, the family said, "We hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise." The family, however, added that what's even more upsetting are the "several unnecessary rumors, conspiracy theories and speculations."

Statement Please let her rest in peace, the family urged

Terming the rumors around Disha's demise as "insensitive," the family requested people not to pay attention to or circulate fake news articles that are doing the rounds on social media "Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her rest in peace and let's spread kindness," the statement further read.

Rumors Earlier, rumors linked Disha's death with Sooraj Pancholi

The family's statement came soon after rumors linked Disha's death with actor Sooraj Pancholi. It was alleged that Sooraj and Disha were in a relationship before her demise. However, the actor has now vehemently denied the allegations, saying that he had never met her. "I don't even know Disha. I never met her in my life," Sooraj said.

Demise Disha passed away on June 8

Disha, who also managed Fukrey star Varun Sharma's work, died by alleged suicide after jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8. She was 28. A police investigation into the matter is currently underway. Barely a week after that, Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai home at the age of 34.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help