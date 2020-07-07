The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara is a smash hit! In less than 24 hours of its release, the clip has amassed a whopping 5.3 million (53 lakh) likes, thus becoming the most-liked film trailer on YouTube, beating the other global blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame (2.9 million likes). Dil Bechara's trailer has been viewed more than 2.3 crore times.

Dil Bechara is perhaps the most highly-anticipated Hindi movie of the year, as fans look forward to one last chance to witness Sushant's onscreen charm. The actor passed away last month. The trailer has been a top trend on Twitter since a couple of days. At the time of writing, the video is trending on number 1 spot on YouTube India.

Based on John Green's popular 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi), a young girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group. The two go on an emotional roller-coaster journey as they explore the experience of being alive and in love.

Produced by Fox Star, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It is also Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actor. She has previously featured in movies such as Rockstar, Fukrey Returns, and a number of TV commercials. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in an interesting cameo role. The film also features Milind Gunaji and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The movie's music has been composed by the maestro, AR Rahman. The songs of the film include the titular song Dil Bechara, Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka, Maskhari, Friendzone, Main Tumhara, Afreeda, Mera Naam Kizzie, and The Horizon of Saudade.

Dil Bechara was earlier slated to hit the theaters on May 8 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the situation in mind, the makers eventually decided to release the film digitally. It is set to arrive on Disney-owned streaming platform Hotstar on July 24. The movie will be available for free, as a tribute to Sushant.

