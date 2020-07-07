After a break of nearly two years from the movies, it seems that Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roll again. Reportedly, the superstar will soon start working on a social comedy movie based on immigration, to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. However, an official confirmation has not been made yet. Here are more details on this.

Last film He had recently hinted at working with Hirani

SRK was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's comedy drama Zero (2018), also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film failed at the box office and was panned by the critics. After that, the actor took a back seat of sorts. However, during a recent online interaction, he had hinted at this movie with Hirani.

Details The film's story moves between Punjab and Canada

Quoting sources, Mumbai Mirror reported that Hirani, who has previously directed movies like PK and Sanju, would stay true to his signature style and treat the relevant issue of immigration with a pinch of gentle humor. The film will be shot in Punjab and Canada. The source added SRK will play a jovial character, who'd make the audience laugh and cry through the movie.

Schedule The movie might go on floors this year

The film, written by Hirani along with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi, was set to start production in August. However, the coronavirus pandemic brought a change in the plan. The movie requires a long outdoor shoot. Hence, the team is waiting for travel restrictions to be eased by the government. If the situation improves, the film would go on floors by this year-end.

Information SRK may also do a Raj & DK movie

The report adds that SRK read more than 20 scripts during the last two years. Apart from Hirani's film, he has also given a nod to Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming action thriller film. He may also do an action movie by Siddharth Anand.

Cameos Meanwhile, he has two cameo roles in the pipeline

Meanwhile, SRK has shot two interesting cameos during his sabbatical. He will be seen playing the role of a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan in Madhavan's upcoming biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also has a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie Brahmastra. His character, a scientist, will appear at the beginning of the film and introduce audience to the fantasy world.

Details SRK recently completed 28 years in Bollywood