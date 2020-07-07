Sushmita Sen has penned an emotional note in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after watching the recently-released trailer of his final film, Dil Bechara. The actor lamented that she missed the chance to meet Sushant, who passed away in June. She added that she loved the trailer and wished the best to the movie's team. Here's more on this.

Details She called Sushant a brilliant actor, a celebrated person

In a note posted on Instagram, Sushmita said she did not know Sushant personally. However, she lauded the late actor for his "tremendous" emotional intelligence. She called Sushant a brilliant actor as well as a celebrated human being. "I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity," she added.

Quote 'He was blessed to be loved by you all'

"To all you Sushant Singh Rajput fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant actor but also as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!," Sushmita, who recently starred in hit Hotstar web series Aarya, added.

Details Sushmita said she wished to have known Sushant

Sushmita lamented to have missed the opportunity to work with Sushant or chat with him. She wrote, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him... but mostly that we would've had the time to share the mysteries of the Universe, from one Sush to another... and maybe even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47 (sic)."

Trailer She also wished the best to the 'Dil Bechara' team

Sushmita concluded the post by saying that she loved the trailer of Dil Bechara, and wished the best to the film's team. The highly-anticipated trailer for Sushant's final movie dropped on Monday, and it has been breaking records ever since. In fact, it has already become most-liked film trailer on YouTube, with nearly 6 million (60 lakh) likes and more than 2.8 crore views.

Instagram Post You can read Sushmita's post here

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Film His final film will be out this month