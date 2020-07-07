Last updated on Jul 07, 2020, 06:41 pm
Hi,
Sushmita Sen has penned an emotional note in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after watching the recently-released trailer of his final film, Dil Bechara.
The actor lamented that she missed the chance to meet Sushant, who passed away in June.
She added that she loved the trailer and wished the best to the movie's team.
Here's more on this.
In a note posted on Instagram, Sushmita said she did not know Sushant personally. However, she lauded the late actor for his "tremendous" emotional intelligence.
She called Sushant a brilliant actor as well as a celebrated human being.
"I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity," she added.
"To all you Sushant Singh Rajput fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant actor but also as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!," Sushmita, who recently starred in hit Hotstar web series Aarya, added.
Sushmita lamented to have missed the opportunity to work with Sushant or chat with him.
She wrote, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him... but mostly that we would've had the time to share the mysteries of the Universe, from one Sush to another... and maybe even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47 (sic)."
Sushmita concluded the post by saying that she loved the trailer of Dil Bechara, and wished the best to the film's team.
The highly-anticipated trailer for Sushant's final movie dropped on Monday, and it has been breaking records ever since.
In fact, it has already become most-liked film trailer on YouTube, with nearly 6 million (60 lakh) likes and more than 2.8 crore views.
I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤️ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!🤗❤️ To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!🤗 I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! 🤗 Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤️ Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.
Based on John Green's popular novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), a girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.
It is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
