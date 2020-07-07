Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has opened up about his experience with the novel coronavirus, how he recovered from it, and his latest film Greyhound. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to go public about their COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in March. The couple was in Australia at that time. Here's more on what he said.

Interview We have been trying to do our part, said Hanks

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Hanks (63) said that his experience with the virus has been like everybody else's, except in the first week of testing positive. Hanks added that since they recovered from the disease, they have been doing their part, including following social distancing norms and other precautions. In April, the actor had also donated plasma.

Details Hanks said 'there's no guarantee' that he is immune

The Academy award-winning actor said that he is not quite sure if he is truly immune from the virus. He said, "There's no guarantee. We always keep coming with new information of whether or not we are quite immune." He urged everyone to follow precautions, saying, "In the meantime, social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, do your part just like everybody else."

Quote He slammed those who refuse to wear a mask

In another interview, Hanks recently said that he does not understand why some people refuse to wear a mask in public. "If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands...I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument," he said.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected over 1 crore around the world

Hanks and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia in March. Fully recovered, they returned to the US two weeks after that. Meanwhile, other celebrities who were diagnosed with the virus include Idris Elba, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews, and Daniel Dae Kim. Globally, the COVID-19 has infected 1.2 crore people and killed 5,41,520.

Film Hanks-starrer 'Greyhound' to release on July 10

On the work front, Hanks currently awaits the release of his latest movie, Greyhound. The war drama is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10. In the movie, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a naval officer embarking on his first mission of the World War Two. Hanks also wrote the screenplay, adapting it from CS Forester's 1955 novel The Good Shepherd.

Statement He felt 'heartbroken' because of the film's digital release

However, Hanks admitted that he was upset that the movie could not be released in theaters. "We are all heartbroken that this movie is not playing in cinemas," he said. In another interview, the actor said that Greyhound was a movie meant for a big and immersive experience "that can really only come out when you're in a movie theater with 100 other people."

