Filmmaker Karan Johar is deeply upset by the heavy backlash and online trolling that he has been subjected to ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his close friend revealed. They added that the 48-year-old director is "shattered" and breaks down from time to time, asking what he has done wrong to deserve the hatred. Here's more on this.

Context Why was Karan Johar massively trolled?

Sushant's death triggered the heated debate about nepotism and favoritism in the film industry, after it was alleged that the actor faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some films to other stars. Many members of the fraternity and angry fans trolled selected celebrities, including Karan and other stars considered "industry insiders" such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Information After criticism, Karan unfollowed most actors on Twitter

After receiving the backlash, many stars limited their social media activity. In fact, Karan unfollowed most of his friends and colleagues on Twitter. He now follows just 8 accounts, including only three actors, viz. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Complaint A complaint was also filed against Karan and others

Further, a complaint was also filed against Karan and other Bollywood bigwigs like Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala, alleging that the late actor was depressed because of issues in his professional life. However, Ekta had slammed the complaint, saying she was the one who actually launched Sushant with her television serial Pavitra Rishta.

Details Karan is a broken man, his friend said

Now, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan's friend revealed that he is heartbroken. "The brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant's death has left him shattered," they said. They said that people close to Karan are being incessantly attacked, which makes the filmmaker feel guilty, adding that even his 3-year-old twins (Yash and Roohi) were subjected to death threats.

Statement He is constantly crying, the friend added

When asked if Karan intended to come up with a statement about Sushant, the friend informed that he has decided to keep silent. "Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him," they said. The friend further revealed that Karan is perpetually crying. "It is not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan," they told the publication.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Meanwhile, an investigation into his death is currently being carried out by the Mumbai Police.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help