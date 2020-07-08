Last updated on Jul 08, 2020, 12:41 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Filmmaker Karan Johar is deeply upset by the heavy backlash and online trolling that he has been subjected to ever since the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his close friend revealed.
They added that the 48-year-old director is "shattered" and breaks down from time to time, asking what he has done wrong to deserve the hatred.
Here's more on this.
Sushant's death triggered the heated debate about nepotism and favoritism in the film industry, after it was alleged that the actor faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some films to other stars.
Many members of the fraternity and angry fans trolled selected celebrities, including Karan and other stars considered "industry insiders" such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha.
After receiving the backlash, many stars limited their social media activity. In fact, Karan unfollowed most of his friends and colleagues on Twitter. He now follows just 8 accounts, including only three actors, viz. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar.
Further, a complaint was also filed against Karan and other Bollywood bigwigs like Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala, alleging that the late actor was depressed because of issues in his professional life.
However, Ekta had slammed the complaint, saying she was the one who actually launched Sushant with her television serial Pavitra Rishta.
Now, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan's friend revealed that he is heartbroken.
"The brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant's death has left him shattered," they said.
They said that people close to Karan are being incessantly attacked, which makes the filmmaker feel guilty, adding that even his 3-year-old twins (Yash and Roohi) were subjected to death threats.
When asked if Karan intended to come up with a statement about Sushant, the friend informed that he has decided to keep silent. "Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him," they said.
The friend further revealed that Karan is perpetually crying. "It is not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan," they told the publication.
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
Meanwhile, an investigation into his death is currently being carried out by the Mumbai Police.
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.
