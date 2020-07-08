Starting out her career at the age of eight, Neetu Kapoor had a tremendous journey in films. From a child artist as Baby Sonia to her comeback in the late 2010s, Neetu never lost touch with her natural onscreen persona, her unforgettable charm, and believable acting. As the actor turns 62 today, we revisit five of her best movies to date.

Film 1 'Khel Khel Mein' (1975)

In Ravi Tandon's superhit suspense thriller Khel Khel Mein, Neetu played Nisha, one among three college friends (others played by Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor) who get involved in a prank gone horribly wrong. The movie is loved not only for the iconic chemistry between Neetu and Rishi, but also for hit songs like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge.

Neetu won hearts with her performance as Pinky Kapoor in Kabhie Kabhie, Yash Chopra's beloved tale of lost love and reconnection. In the movie, she once again collaborated with Rishi. The ensemble cast of the movie also included Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, and Waheeda Rehman. The film is loved for its beautiful tracks like Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon, Kabhie Kabhie.

Film 3 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977)

Any list about best movies is bound to feel incomplete without the mention of Manmohan Desai's timeless classic Amar Akbar Anthony. Neetu starred as a young doctor, Salma Ali, in this film, also starring Rishi, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Parveen Babi. The massive entertainer will always be remembered for its amazing songs such as Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

Neetu featured as the sympathetic and ill-fated bangle seller, Channo, in Yash Chopra's underrated 1979 gem Kaala Patthar, set in the backdrop of the Chasnala mining disaster. The movie, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee, Parveen Babi, Prem Chopra, and Sanjeev Kumar, was critically acclaimed and has gained a cult status overtime.

Film 5 'Do Dooni Chaar' (2010)