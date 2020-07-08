In a tragic piece of news, actor Susheel Gowda on Tuesday died by suicide at his hometown in Mandya in Karnataka. He was 30 years old. However, the exact reason behind his suicide remains unknown. His untimely death has sent a shock wave across his family, fans, and the television fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Gowda had starred in TV show 'Anthapura'

A fitness trainer and model, Gowda shot to fame with Kannada television serial Anthapura. The actor, who was looking to build a future in the Kannada film industry, had also played the role of a cop in an upcoming movie Salaga. The film stars popular actor Duniya Vijay in the lead role, who also marks his directorial debut with it.

Reaction He has left us too soon, said Duniya Vijay

Reacting to Gowda's demise, Duniya Vijay said that the actor left too soon. He added, "I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of coronavirus, people are losing faith because they don't have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis (sic)."

Details Gowda's former co-star said he was sweet and calm

Meanwhile, Gowda's Anthapura co-star Amita Ranganath said that she could not believe the news. She added that the late actor was calm and kind-hearted. "He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It's been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry," she said.

2020 The country lost many stars this year

It has been a terrible year for the entertainment fraternity. The country is still grappling with the loss of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by suicide at the age of 34, last month. He had been battling depression for the past few months. Prior to that, TV actors Manmeet Grewal (32) and Preksha Mehta (25) also died by suicide.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help