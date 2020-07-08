The Internet is a funny place. People often seek refuge online when real-life emotions get too overwhelming to handle. Something similar happened recently as fans found a lookalike of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in an Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari. Thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the late actor, Sachin is gaining immense popularity on social media. Here's more on this.

Details Sachin has garnered 11,000 Instagram followers

Sachin, a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, has some 23 posts on Instagram, and garnered more than a whopping 11,000 followers. In his videos, he can be seen performing stunts, and dancing to some of Sushant's popular songs including Shuddh Desi Romance. Some of the fans said he looks a lot like Sushant, while others quipped that nobody can replace him.

Reaction He thanked fellow users for supporting him

Meanwhile, it seems that Sachin is overwhelmed by the new found fame. In a Facebook post, he thanked social media users for showering him with praise and popularity. He wrote, "You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more content with everyone."

Instagram Post Here is one of Sachin's videos

SSR Sushant passed away last month, leaving a permanent void

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Meanwhile, an investigation into his death is currently being carried out by Mumbai Police.

Career From television to a film star: Sushant's incredible journey

A rising star, Sushant first shot to fame with popular television serial Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood acting debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!, and went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was a smash hit.

Last movie His final film will be out this month