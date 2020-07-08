The Internet is a funny place. People often seek refuge online when real-life emotions get too overwhelming to handle.
Something similar happened recently as fans found a lookalike of late
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in an Instagram user named Sachin Tiwari.
Thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the late actor, Sachin is gaining immense popularity on social media.
Here's more on this.
Details
Sachin has garnered 11,000 Instagram followers
Sachin, a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, has some 23 posts on Instagram, and garnered more than a whopping 11,000 followers.
In his videos, he can be seen performing stunts, and dancing to some of Sushant's popular songs including
Shuddh Desi Romance.
Some of the fans said he looks a lot like Sushant, while others quipped that nobody can replace him.
Reaction
He thanked fellow users for supporting him
Meanwhile, it seems that Sachin is overwhelmed by the new found fame.
In a
Facebook post, he thanked social media users for showering him with praise and popularity.
He wrote, "You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more content with everyone."
Instagram Post
Here is one of Sachin's videos
A post shared by officialtiwarisachin on
Jun 28, 2020 at 1:38am PDT
SSR
Sushant passed away last month, leaving a permanent void
Sushant, aged 34, was
found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months.
The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15.
Meanwhile, an
investigation into his death is currently being carried out by Mumbai Police.
Career
From television to a film star: Sushant's incredible journey
A rising star, Sushant first shot to fame with popular television serial
Pavitra Rishta.
He made his Bollywood acting debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's
Kai Po Che!, and went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya.
His last theatrical outing,
Chhichhore, was a smash hit.
Last movie
His final film will be out this month
Sushant's final movie,
, Dil Bechara will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.
Based on John Green's novel
The Fault in Our Stars, it tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), a girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.