In a career spanning decades, Jagdeep (aka Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaaferi) has acted in several big Bollywood films including the iconic role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. He also went on to direct a film by the same name in 1988.
His last remarkable film was Gali Gali Chor Hai in 2012.
He will be laid to rest tomorrow at Shia Kabristan in Mumbai.
Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏
2020 is certainly a terrible year for Bollywood as it has lost some of its most celebrated talents. Actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput, celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan died in the last few months.
While Irrfan and Rishi succumbed to illness, Sushant died by suicide last month. He was only 34 years old, and was reportedly suffered from clinical depression.
He will always be remembered, wrote filmmaker Hansal Mehta
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Condolences @jaavedjaaferi and to the entire family. He will always be cherished and remembered. I hope people get to see a film called Muskurahat by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favorite Jagdeep saahab performances. (sic)"