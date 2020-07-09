Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his roles in films such as Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna has passed away on Wednesday. He was 81. He is the father of celebrated actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV personality Naved Jaaferi. "He died at 8:30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, told PTI.

Details Details about his filmography

In a career spanning decades, Jagdeep (aka Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaaferi) has acted in several big Bollywood films including the iconic role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. He also went on to direct a film by the same name in 1988. His last remarkable film was Gali Gali Chor Hai in 2012. He will be laid to rest tomorrow at Shia Kabristan in Mumbai.

Twitter Post Bollywood mourns his death

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

Looking back 2020 has been terrible for Bollywood

2020 is certainly a terrible year for Bollywood as it has lost some of its most celebrated talents. Actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput, celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan died in the last few months. While Irrfan and Rishi succumbed to illness, Sushant died by suicide last month. He was only 34 years old, and was reportedly suffered from clinical depression.

Quote He will always be remembered, wrote filmmaker Hansal Mehta