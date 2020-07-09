Veteran actor Jagdeep, who played the iconic role of Soorma Bhopali in cult classic Sholay, and made the audience laugh for decades through his unmatchable comic timing and onscreen antics, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai. He was 81. He will be laid to rest today. Meanwhile, here's how fellow Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss.

Bachchan Megastar Bachchan remembered Jagdeep, his former co-star

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who starred with Jagdeep in many films including Sholay and Shahenshah, said it was his honor to work with the late actor. He wrote in his blog, "Jagdeep... the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away... He had crafted a unique individual style of his own... and I had the honor of working with him in several films. (sic)"

Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar remembered Jagdeep as a versatile actor

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar praised Jagdeep for his versatility. He wrote, "Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen. As a young man he played highly emotional and dramatic roles in films like Bhabhi, Patang. Comedy was his second successful inning. Great talent, underused Good bye sir (sic)."

Quote He brought so much joy to the audience, said Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn said it was a pleasure to watch Jagdeep on screen. He tweeted, "Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep saab's soul."

AK I was his huge fan, said Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor called Jagdeep one of greatest actors of India, adding that he was extremely supportive and encouraging. He tweeted, "Jagdeep saab was one of the greatest actors of India... I was his huge fan and was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho and many more films... Sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to my friend Jaaved and family."

Twitter Post Thank you for the laughs, said Ayushmann Khurrana

Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories.

Kunal 'Thank you for decades of giggles, tickles, laughter'

In a heartfelt tribute, actor Kunal Kemmu thanked the late actor for the "decades of giggles, tickles, laughter, and entertainment," that he brought to the audience. He tweeted, "You will always be missed and remembered. One of the few names that brought smiles to faces just by the very mention of your name. Love and prayers to the family (sic)."

Twitter Post 'An actor par excellence and a gentle soul'

Jagdeep sahab was an actor par excellence his on-screen presence is unmatched. He was a gentle soul and he told us lovely stories of the black white era. Thank you for the decades of laughter entertainment 🙏 My heartfelt condolences to Jaaved your family. #RIPJagdeepJi

Twitter Post 'Thank you for filling our lives with smiles'

May you rest in peace Jagdeep sahab. Thank you for filling our lives with smiles. 🙏🏽

Twitter Post 'A wonderful human being'