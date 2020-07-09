A Bihar court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed against Bollywood bigwigs like Karan Johar, for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Mukesh Kumar, rejected the petition filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, citing that the matter was out of the court's jurisdictional limitations. Here are more details on this.

Petition The petition also named Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Bhansali

In his petition, filed days after Sushant passed away last month, Ojha had also named stars and filmmakers such as Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aditya Chopra. Further, he had named actor Kangana Ranaut as one of the "witnesses." To recall, Kangana had put out some angry videos, blaming nepotism and favoritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

Blame game Many alleged Sushant faced issues in his professional life

Notably, soon after the news of Sushant's demise surfaced, an incessant blame game ensued on social media. Distraught fans as well as some members of the film fraternity criticized certain celebrities for promoting nepotism and favoritism in the industry. Many even alleged that Sushant faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some of his films to other stars.

Plan Ojha now plans to take the matter to district court

Ojha revealed he now plans to take the matter to the district court. He said it is important to bring those responsible for Sushant's demise, to justice. "Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice," he told the media.

Police investigation Mumbai Police is currently investigating Sushant's death

Meanwhile, a police investigation into Sushant's death is underway. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with the case. So far, the cops have recorded statement of at least 29 people, including Sushant's family, his former co-star Sanjana Sanghi, friends Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Siddharth Pitani, publicist Rohini Iyer, and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Information Fans, celebrities seek a CBI inquiry into the matter

Separately, many of Sushant's fans and some film personalities, including actor Shekhar Suman and actor/politician Manoj Tiwari, have alleged foul play in his death and sought a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Subsequently, stars from all walks of life paid tribute to him, as the tragic piece of news surfaced.

Suicide helpline If you are feeling suicidal, please seek help