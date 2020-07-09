Actor Naya Rivera (33), best known for featuring as Santana Lopez in Fox musical television series Glee, has been missing since Wednesday night after a possible swimming accident, officials said. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's office, a rescue team and police investigation team were dispatched to Lake Piru in California for her search. Here are more details on this.

Details Her son was found alone on a boat in lake

On Wednesday, the authorities searched for Rivera with the help of helicopters, drones, and divers. The Ventura County Sheriff's office tweeted that the search operation was suspended on Wednesday night and would be continued on Thursday morning. According to reports, the search for Rivera began after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found floating alone in a rented boat at the said lake.

Twitter Post Here are some visuals from the scene

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Details Rivera rented the boat around 1 pm on Wednesday

Reports said that Rivera rented the boat along with her son around 1 pm on Wednesday. Nearly three hours later, another boater found her son in the boat, all by himself. The child is reportedly safe. The boy told the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but the latter did not return to the boat.

Work After 'Glee', Rivera featured in 'Devious Maids', 'Step Up'

Rivera, who began acting as a four-year-old in sitcoms like The Royal Family, attained wider acclaim with her role as cheerleader Santana Lopez in all six seasons of Glee, that aired between 2009 and 2015. She then went on to feature in shows such as Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water. In 2013, she released a single titled Sorry, featuring rapper Big Sean.

Information Rivera married Ryan Dorsey in 2014, later got divorced

Rivera married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014. The couple welcomed their son, Josey, in 2015. The two got divorced in 2018, and subsequently shared joint custody of the child.

Instagram Post Just two of us: Rivera's last post was with son