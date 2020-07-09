Karan Johar has come under the scanner, once again. The 48-year-old filmmaker recently received heavy criticism on social media after he was spotted cheering alongside Neetu Kapoor and her family on the occasion of her 62nd birthday. This happened at a time when reports said he was "shattered" over the hatred he was subjected to after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here's more on this.

Details Reports said Karan was heartbroken, crying

Recently, reports quoted Karan's "close friend" as saying that the producer was heartbroken and shattered because of the hatred he received. They added that even his 3-year-old twins were subjected to death threats. The friend had further said that Karan was perpetually crying. "Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him," they told an entertainment portal.

Trolling And, why exactly did Karan receive hatred?

Sushant's death triggered the heated debate about nepotism and favoritism in the industry, after it was alleged that the actor faced a boycott from major production banners and he lost some films to other stars. Many members of the fraternity and angry fans slammed certain "insider" celebrities like Karan, as they are infamously known to launch and promote star kids as opposed to "outsiders."

Information He even unfollowed most actors on Twitter

After receiving backlash, many stars limited their social media activity. In fact, Karan unfollowed most of his friends and colleagues on Twitter. He now follows just eight accounts, including only three actors, viz. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Party Apparently, the party must go on!

On Wednesday, as Neetu turned 62, the Kapoor family arranged an intimate celebration at their home. In pictures shared by the actor, Karan could also be seen present there. Obviously, this did not sit well with fellow netizens, who called him a liar and a hypocrite. Some wondered whether the filmmaker did not communicate well with his PR team before stepping out.

Instagram Post You can check Neetu's post here

The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always 💕💕💕💕I feel the richest today 🤗🤩 A post shared by neetu54 on Jul 8, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

Reactions Sick of Karan's PR games, said netizens

A certain user tweeted, "Wasn't Karan Johar playing the victim card, saying he was heartbroken at the backlash he received for being mean to Sushant? And here he is, partying. While Sushant's family is grieving his death. Sick of Karan's PR games." Another said, "And all we heard Karan is crying cats and dogs. What an intolerable level of showboating and hypocrisy!"

SSR Sushant passed away by suicide last month