The last song that Sushant Singh Rajput shot for, Dil Bechara, from the eponymous upcoming movie, is now out! The great deal of charm and ease with which the late actor performs in the title track is a bittersweet experience, as it brings you the realization that there won't be much more of his talent to witness in the time to come. Here's more.

The song has been composed and crooned by the maestro, AR Rahman. The track, set in a college auditorium, sees Sushant's flamboyant character, Manny, putting up a cool dance performance. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, talks about how the college star has gotten "friend-zoned" by a shy and introverted girl Kizie (played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi), whom he dearly loves.

The highly-anticipated title track shows Sushant, the ever charmer, and an effortless dancer, performing difficult steps with unbelievable ease. The song is bound to fill up your heart with a mix of emotions. The track, with Rahman's soothing voice and Bhattacharya's supremely catchy lyrics, will stay with you long after you finish watching the video.

What's even more impressive is the fact that the entire song was filmed in one single shot. Director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Sushant rehearsed with choreographer Farah Khan for a day and then filmed the song in one shot. "The song picturization is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless," the director said.

Interestingly, as a reward for performing so well, Sushant demanded home-cooked food from Farah, and she obliged. "As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him," she said. She added that the song is pretty special for her, saying, "All I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it."

