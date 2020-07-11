Anything remotely related to Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, is being cherished by fans. Such was the charm of the man! After releasing the catchy and supremely entertaining title track featuring Sushant himself, the makers have now dropped the entire album of the upcoming film, composed by AR Rahman, and it's a treat to listen to. Here's more on this.

Song 1 'Dil Bechara' title track

The thoroughly enjoyable and memorable, Dil Bechara title track, sung by the maestro himself, has that typical and strangely enchanting Rahman vibe to it. But what makes it stay in your head are the catchy lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, that talk about how the college's star has gotten "friend-zoned" by a girl whom he dearly loves.

Perhaps the most soothing and calming track in the album, Taare Ginn brings us the unbelievably satisfying collaboration between two of the finest voices in the industry, viz. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The song, laced with beautiful music and charming lyrics, is a treat for all the romantics out there, just like Sushant's onscreen character, Manny appears to be.

Song 3 'Khulke Jeene Ka'

Voiced by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, this melodious (and a little magical) track would surely resonate with all the free souls listening to it. The lyrics tell you to live without any qualms, regrets, and sadness. A line that is bound to stay with you says, "Umar ke saal kitne hain, ginn ginn ke kya karna, beet jaaye na ginti me hi varna."

Song 4 'Mera Naam Kizie'

Downright the most fun track in the album, Mera Naam Kizie has been voiced by Poorvi Koutish and Aditya Narayan. Through this jazzy song, the singers introduce you to the lovable characters of Manny and Kizie. While Kizie says she is "a bit difficult and a bit easy," Manny describes himself as restless and passionate.

Afreeda is a bit of an odd choice for an album like Dil Bechara, but you can trust Rahman with that! The song, which has an Arabic feel to it, has been sung by Palestinian singer Sanaa Moussa, and features rap by Raja Kumari. If you are in a mood to listen to something atypical, this one is the song for you.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani, Maskhari is the kind of song you listen to when you need to lift up your mood. The song is about "Maskhari", the task of, well, doing nothing, and how fun that actually is! "Achchha khasa kaam maskhari, fokat mein badnaam maskhari, dil ko de aaram maskhari, peeda haari balm maskhari," it tells you.