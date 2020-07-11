Even if you ignore the bad acting, shoddy scripts and mind-numbing music, Bollywood still does not fail to disappoint you. It is an industry of the nepokids, by the nepokids, and will soon become for the nepokids. Unless you and I speak. It is time to tell them that we deserve better. Calling out nepotism is the first step towards that.

Beginning The talk around nepotism is old, but not enough

It took one Kangana Ranaut to bring nepotism to dinner table conversations. Was it a good start? Undoubtedly, yes. Was it enough? Unfortunately, no! Had Bollywood taken the allegations of Kangana seriously, an actor like Sushant Singh Rajput wouldn't have been sidelined. He would have gotten more movies, his craft would have been appreciated. But in Bollywood, "connection and access" precede everything.

Defense Bollywood is driven by nepotism but will never accept it

In recent years, nothing has evoked as divided opinions as, perhaps, nepotism. Tell Bollywood it is run by a handful of "A-listers" and its guardians will rush to explain that is not true at all. They will ramble about how they gave "outsiders" a chance and how only "talent matters" in the end. But their defensive statements are as hollow as their movie scripts.

Difference There is no dearth of chances for "insiders"

For an industry, where fates change every Friday, an insider is given an ample number of opportunities, but an outsider is written off quite easily. An Aditya Roy Kapoor gets a Kalank after a terrible track record at movies, but a Sushant Singh Rajput is kicked out of projects even after giving a hit like MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

Details Bollywood is all about access. Talent? What's that!

What the promoters of nepotism, and the ones flourishing due to it, won't accept is that in Bollywood "access" matters much more than "talent." This explains why an Alia Bhatt can call up a director to say she would be "upset" if not cast in his movie and also show no remorse after replacing another colleague in Dear Zindagi. It's all easy for insiders.

Power Nepokids are bad even at defending themselves

Evidently, nepokids don't think twice before mentioning their "struggles" when faced with uncomfortable questions about privilege. Almost all of them say their journey has been "different" and that their parents worked hard, so that they can reap benefits. Agreed! But what they forget is that by snatching opportunities from people who are far more talented and deserving, they disrespect their parents' journeys as well.

Audience Not only Bollywood, viewers deserve the blame as well

While nepotism is a problem, it can't be denied that viewers are the enabling force behind it. The obsession with star kids starts when they are young (Taimur Ali Khan's fandom proves this) and continues till they are "launched." Nepkids' movies win because viewers can't stop gushing over them. They are given a royal treatment because viewers think they are blue-blood.

Nepometer About time this stops. Hence, nepometer!