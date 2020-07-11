A road and intersection have been renamed after late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in his hometown of Purnea in Bihar. The actor originally hailed from Maldiha village in Purnea. Sushant, a star on the rise, passed away last month at the age of 34, leaving family, friends, and fans across the country in a state of despair. Here's more on this.

Details The mayor said it is a tribute to Sushant

Reportedly, the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput Road, while Ford Company roundabout in that area will be known as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. Mayor Savita Devi called the late actor a great artist, and said that the renaming of the road was a way to pay tribute to him.

Twitter Post Here are some pictures from the spot

Statement Sushant's family is setting up a foundation in his memory

Earlier, Sushant's family had said that they would set up a foundation called Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF). It shall aim to support individuals aspiring to work in the fields of cinema, science, and sports- three subjects that were extremely close to the actor's heart. In fact, Sushant's childhood home in Patna will also turned into a memorial of sorts, for his fans.

Tribute A fan also named a star after him

Separately, in a unique tribute, a fan named a star after Sushant in his memory. They registered the actor's name with an international star registry and shared the registration certificate on Twitter. "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him...May you continue to shine brightest," the fan said.

Demise Sushant passed away on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. He had been battling depression for the past few months. The late actor's last rites were held in the city on June 15. Meanwhile, an investigation into his death is currently being carried out by Mumbai Police.

Career From 'Pavitra Rishta' to 'Chhichhore': Sushant's glorious career

Sushant first shot to fame with popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta. The actor made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's critically-acclaimed movie Kai Po Che. He then went on to star in movies such as PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Sonchiriya. His last theatrical outing, Chhichhore, was a smash hit.

Last film 'Dil Bechara', Sushant's final film will be out this month

Sushant's final movie, Dil Bechara, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, it tells the story of two youngsters: Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi), a girl suffering from cancer and Manny (Sushant), a boy whom she meets at a support group. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.

