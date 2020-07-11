T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
Bachchan lives in Mumbai, which is notably one of the worst hit cities by the deadly disease in India. So far, it has recorded 91,745 coronavirus cases and 5,244 deaths. Meanwhile, doctors have confirmed that he is responding well to the treatment.