You can't keep Kangana Ranaut away from the movies for too long. The 33-year-old star is back at work, and has started preparing for her upcoming action-thriller film Dhaakad. She recently did a virtual script reading session for the movie with director Razneesh Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah, and producer Sohail Maklai. "It's a virtual script reading session for Kangana," her team tweeted.

Details 'Dhaakad' was announced last year via action-packed teaser

Dhaakad was announced last year through a power-packed teaser. The 45-second clip featured Kangana donning a fierce avatar, and relentlessly firing a machine gun in the backdrop of a battle scene. The movie was earlier planned to be released around Diwali this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that schedule has gone for a toss. A new release date hasn't been announced yet.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet from Kangana's team

Film 'Dhaakad' would be turning point in Indian cinema, said Kangana

Dhaakad is touted as a one-of-its-kind, high-octane action film. In an earlier statement, Kangana had said that the film is not only important for her career, but would also be a turning point for the Indian cinema. "The film is mounted on a large scale...If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema," she had said.

Controversy So, it's not getting shelved, after all

Earlier, in March, filmmaker Ahmed Khan had claimed that Dhaakad had been shelved, citing that women-led action films perform poorly at the box office. However, Kangana's team and the film's director confirmed that his claims were untrue. Khan, the director of Baaghi 3, later changed his tone and said in an interview that he loved Dhaakad's teaser and called Kangana the "hero of Bollywood."

Other films Kangana also has 'Thalaivi' and 'Tejas' in the pipeline