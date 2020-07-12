The first trailer of Mira Nair-directed A Suitable Boy, starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, is now out. Based on Vikram Seth's highly-acclaimed 1993 novel by the same name, the forthcoming BBC miniseries also stars Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Savita Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das and Shahana Goswami in notable roles. Here's more on this.

Story The story is set in 1951, North India

Seth's extravagant thousand-page novel tells the story of four Indian families through the eyes of Lata, a young and spirited University student. The story is set in 1951 in North India, the same time when the country was carving its own new identity after gaining independence from the British and was also preparing for its first ever democratic general elections.

Trailer The trailer hints at romance, conflicts, and dilemmas

The one-minute trailer starts with a voice-over that says, "No one can be sure of what the future will be." A better part of the clip revolves around Lata (Tanya Maniktala), whose family pushes her to get married to a man of their choice, but she refuses to oblige. Meanwhile, there is Maan Kapoor (Ishaan), in love with a courtesan, Saeeda Bai (Tabu).

Details Lavish sets, beautiful cinematography, astonishing chemistry

As can be expected from a collaboration between Mira Nair and BBC, it seems that the six-part series, penned by Les Miserables writer Andrew Davies, closely follows the details in Seth's novel. Further, the sets are lavish, and the cinematography utterly colorful and spectacular. But what remains the trailer's highlight is the oozing onscreen chemistry between Ishaan and Tabu.

Release 'A Suitable Boy' premiers on July 26

The drama marks the second collaboration between Tabu and Nair. The two previously worked together on 2006 film The Namesake, also starring late actor Irrfan Khan. Ishaan, who earlier featured in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, is making his television debut with the show. A Suitable Boy premiers on July 26 on BBC One and the broadcaster's streaming service iPlayer.