-
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (46) and her daughter Aaradhya (8) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier, their first COVID-19 test report had come out negative.
This comes a day after Aishwarya's husband and actor, Abhishek Bachchan (44), as well as his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
Jaya Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19
-
Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, has tested negative for the deadly virus.
Both Abhishek and Amitabh are reported to have mild symptoms of the respiratory disease and are currently stable. The father-son duo is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.
Furthermore, the city's municipal corporation BMC has duly sealed and sanitized the Bachchans' residence, Jalsa.
-
Other celebrities
Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor also had coronavirus
-
Before the Bachchan family, other Bollywood stars who were diagnosed with COVID-19 include veteran actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani, and his daughters, Zoa and Shaza. They have all since recovered.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India continue to rise sharply. The country has so far witnessed 8.49 lakh COVID-19 cases and 22,674 fatalities.