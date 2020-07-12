Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (46) and her daughter Aaradhya (8) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, their first COVID-19 test report had come out negative.

This comes a day after Aishwarya's husband and actor, Abhishek Bachchan (44), as well as his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Here are more details on this.