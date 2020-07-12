It's that time of the year when entertainment media is abuzz with reports about the popular reality show Bigg Boss. However, this year, the scenario is slightly different. The latest edition of Bigg Boss was supposed to be announced in June before the coronavirus pandemic halted the makers' plans. Anyway, here's all we know about the upcoming show so far.

Details What are the new features and themes?

Social distancing is the latest buzzword everywhere. And apparently, Bigg Boss makers are planning to take advantage of that. According to reports, they are looking to introduce social distancing as a new feature in the forthcoming season of the show. Further, the Bigg Boss house might have a jungle theme this year. To recall, the contestants stayed at a museum-themed house last year.

Salman Salman might charge this exorbitant amount this time

Bigg Boss' long-time host Salman Khan could reportedly charge a whopping Rs. 16 crore per episode this season. Last year, the actor was said to have received Rs. 12-14 crore per episode of the show. Further, it has been reported that Salman might shoot Bigg Boss 14 promotional videos from his Panvel farmhouse, where he currently resides, due to the pandemic.

Schedule When will 'Bigg Boss 14' go on air?

Usually, Bigg Boss starts airing on Colors TV toward the end of September or the first week of October. However, due to the delay in preparations amid the pandemic, the 14th edition of the show is expected to get postponed by a month. This implies that you should be able to catch it on TV by the end of October.

Format Format: 13 celebrity contestants and 3 commoners

Bigg Boss 14 will have 16 contestants in total, out of which 13 would be celebrities and the remaining 3 would be commoners. This is contrary to the last year's format when there were only celebrity contestants. Reportedly, the makers have already selected 30 contestants through virtual auditions, and will soon shortlist the 16 final contestants.

Contestants Who all are expected to participate?

Per reports, actor/model and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra's former girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin have been finalized as contestants for Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, other celebrities who have reportedly been approached include Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Alisha Panwar, Roadies fame Aarushi Dutta, Style actor Sahil Khan, and Saugandh actor Shantipriya. Further, actor Kuldeep Singh reportedly rejected the show.

Information Last year, Sidharth Shukla won 'Bigg Boss'