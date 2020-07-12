Actor Ranjan Sehgal, who predominantly worked in Punjabi cinema and even featured in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda-starrer 2016 movie Sarbjit, has passed away. He was 36 years old. The actor died of multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday, July 11, according to reports. He had reportedly been unwell for quite some time. May his soul rest in peace.

Details His last rites were held earlier today

Sehgal's last rites were held earlier today. The late actor is survived by his mother, an elder brother, and sisters. Confirming his friend's demise, producer Om Doliya told The Indian Express that he is shocked by the news. "It's a huge shock for all of us... I never saw this coming. I had known him for ten years," Doliya said.

Work Sehgal started as theater actor, later moved to Mumbai

Sehgal started his career as a theater actor and later moved to Mumbai. In Omung Kumar-directed biographical movie Sarbjit, he played the role of Ravindra Pandit. The movie was based on the life of a Punjab-based man who spent 22 years in a Pakistan prison for alleged terrorism and spying. He also featured in movies such as Force and Karma.

Work He also featured in 'Crime Patrol' and 'Kuldeepak'

A graduate from Panjab University, Sehgal was also part of Punjabi movies like Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq, and Mahi NRI. Further, he was also seen in shows and serials such as Crime Patrol, Sabki Ladli Bebo, Bhagya, Rishta.com, Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram, and Kuldeepak, among others.

